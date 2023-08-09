Weather Alert Day: Excessive Heat continues for Thursday

By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Thursday continues with the dangerous heat. Highs will reach the mid-upper 90s, and dew points will remain in the mid-upper 70s. So, when you factor in the heat with the humidity, it’ll make it “feel” like it’s anywhere from 105-115 across our area during the heat of the day. So, make sure to continue practicing heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

There will be a chance for rain relief throughout your Thursday, but it’ll be hit and miss. A few showers are possible Thursday morning, especially for areas along & north of I-20. The afternoon brings only isolated showers, but if you catch a storm, expect heavy rain / gusty winds / frequent lightning.

More showers and storms are possible for Friday, and this may allow temps to be a smidge cooler. However, the core of the upper-level heat dome returns by the weekend. So, plan for less rain and hotter temps. Highs will hover around 100 degrees (not including the heat index).

