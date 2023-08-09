Weather Alert Day: Excessive Heat continues for Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Thursday continues with the dangerous heat. Highs will reach the mid-upper 90s, and dew points will remain in the mid-upper 70s. So, when you factor in the heat with the humidity, it’ll make it “feel” like it’s anywhere from 105-115 across our area during the heat of the day. So, make sure to continue practicing heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

There will be a chance for rain relief throughout your Thursday, but it’ll be hit and miss. A few showers are possible Thursday morning, especially for areas along & north of I-20. The afternoon brings only isolated showers, but if you catch a storm, expect heavy rain / gusty winds / frequent lightning.

More showers and storms are possible for Friday, and this may allow temps to be a smidge cooler. However, the core of the upper-level heat dome returns by the weekend. So, plan for less rain and hotter temps. Highs will hover around 100 degrees (not including the heat index).

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.