Weather Alert Day! Extremely HOT temps return

Practice heat safety
Practice heat safety(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Excessive Heat returns and an Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect until 8pm tonight for Smith, Scott, Jasper, Newton, Clarke, and Lauderdale county. A Heat Advisory is also in place for Neshoba, Kemper, Sumter, and Choctaw county through the night and lasting until Thursday at 8pm. Stay safe in the heat. Highs are in the mid to upper 90s with feels-like temperatures up to and potentially over 115 degrees.

First Alert: A low end threat for severe weather moves in this afternoon

A warm front is swinging through the area to the north and could help spike the chance of scattered thunderstorms. A level 1 out of 5 marginal risk is in place over Sumter, Kemper, and the very northern corner of Lauderdale and Choctaw county. Damaging winds are the primary concern with this afternoon’s storms. Otherwise partly cloudy skies will be the view of today. Pack your umbrella just in case. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday.

