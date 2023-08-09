Who will be the next coroner of Lauderdale County?

Stella McMahan led a field of five GOP candidates with 29% of the vote.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The race for Lauderdale County coroner is headed toward a run-off after a very tight primary on the Republican side.

A candidate must win by 50 plus one percent.

Stella McMahan led a field of five GOP Candidates with 29% of the vote.

With all but affidavit votes counted, Kenneth Graham has a 49-vote lead over Kevin Smith. Graham appears headed to the run-off in three weeks.

We will know in a few days once we receive the final certification, according to Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson.

Democrat Rita Jack advanced to November with a win over two opponents in the primary.

See the full election results here.

