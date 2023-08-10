$400,000 richer, Mississippi man wins big on $20 scratch-off

Mississippi Lottery Corporation
Mississippi Lottery Corporation
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bay Springs, Miss. (WDAM) - One lucky player hit the $400,000 jackpot on a $20 scratch-off!

The winner, an unnamed Bay Springs man, initially bought tickets for his neighbor, who won $1,000. After his neighbor won some money, the man decided to go back to the store to purchase some tickets for himself.

It turned out to be his lucky day!

An unnamed winner purchased the $400,000 Multiplier Mania ticket at Keith's Superstore in Bay...
An unnamed winner purchased the $400,000 Multiplier Mania ticket at Keith's Superstore in Bay Springs.

He bought the winning $400,000 Multiplier Mania ticket at Keith’s Superstore in Bay Springs.

