Arts District Parking Garage solves your parking needs in downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Whether you’re visiting downtown Meridian or just working, you might have a problem finding a place to park. But the city has a solution, and that’s the free parking garage right in the heart of the city.

The parking garage is located right next to the Temple Theatre, Meridian City Hall and the Threefoot Hotel.

This location is just shy of perfect for hundreds of people who work downtown.

“Or the reality is for the immediate downtown, where the parking garage is within three or four blocks of most of the businesses. I had a meeting at The Max yesterday. I walked down, you know, took me 5 to 10 minutes at the most. So it’s a very walkable downtown, and we encourage folks to utilize the garage,” said Community Development Director Craig Hitt.

People may feel it’s unsafe to park in any parking garage, but Hitt said Meridian has worked hard to make sure it is safe and secure for everyone who decides to park there.

“There is lighting on every floor. And it’s on 24 hours a day, and we have cameras on every floor. And those cameras have been utilized in some of the instances that we’ve had. The Police Department came and got access to the video. So, and there has been some charges filed through the cameras that are available. So they are in place, again, on every floor,” said Hitt.

The garage is free to use and even has overnight security for anyone who needs to leave their car overnight.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.