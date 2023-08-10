Arts District Parking Garage solves your parking needs in downtown Meridian

By Ross McLeod
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Whether you’re visiting downtown Meridian or just working, you might have a problem finding a place to park. But the city has a solution, and that’s the free parking garage right in the heart of the city.

The parking garage is located right next to the Temple Theatre, Meridian City Hall and the Threefoot Hotel.

This location is just shy of perfect for hundreds of people who work downtown.

“Or the reality is for the immediate downtown, where the parking garage is within three or four blocks of most of the businesses. I had a meeting at The Max yesterday. I walked down, you know, took me 5 to 10 minutes at the most. So it’s a very walkable downtown, and we encourage folks to utilize the garage,” said Community Development Director Craig Hitt.

People may feel it’s unsafe to park in any parking garage, but Hitt said Meridian has worked hard to make sure it is safe and secure for everyone who decides to park there.

“There is lighting on every floor. And it’s on 24 hours a day, and we have cameras on every floor. And those cameras have been utilized in some of the instances that we’ve had. The Police Department came and got access to the video. So, and there has been some charges filed through the cameras that are available. So they are in place, again, on every floor,” said Hitt.

The garage is free to use and even has overnight security for anyone who needs to leave their car overnight.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shondre’ka N. Deas, 22, of Ward, was injured and later died after a crash on Highway 17 Monday...
Sumter County woman dies of injuries in crash
Ward Calhoun
Calhoun wins Republican nomination for sheriff, faces Democrat Johnson in November
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Stella McMahan led a field of five GOP candidates with 29% of the vote.
Who will be the next coroner of Lauderdale County?
Moore to continue as Sheriff in Kemper County
Moore claims victory in Kemper County

Latest News

Meridian Community College hosts its last Liftoff Orientation Session before classes start on...
Meridian Community College prepares for new school year
Arts District Parking Garage solves your parking needs in downtown Meridian
The Mississippi Department of Transportation will have an on-site job fair Wednesday, Aug. 30,...
MDOT to host job fair, on-site interviews in Newton
Monica Lee stands outside her eldest son's house in Braxton, Miss., March 21, 2023, as she...
Civil suit can continue against corrupt former deputy linked to death of Mississippi man