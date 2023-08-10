Biloxi’s former Margaritaville Casino just sold. Here’s what’s planned for the Back Bay site

After sitting empty for more than eight years, the old Margaritaville Casino Biloxi site has...
After sitting empty for more than eight years, the old Margaritaville Casino Biloxi site has been purchased for more than $4.9 million.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The old Margaritaville Casino on Biloxi’s Back Bay now has a new owner with big plans, but it won’t include a casino.

The buyer is MIC, a company out of Michigan and Las Vegas owned by Harry Mohney.

Attorney Britt Singletary represented MIC in the deal. He said 11 different venues will be developed at the Biloxi property for bars, restaurants, live music, activities like axe throwing, and outdoor rentals like jet skis.

One of the bars will be a Cat’s Meow Karaoke bar like the famous French Quarter location and its sister locations in Las Vegas, Orange Beach, Nashville, and Saginaw, Michigan. A Hammerheads is also expected to be part of what’s offered in Biloxi.

Singletary says a casino will not be part of the new development. He told WLOX News he wasn’t allowed to disclose the final sale price, but records show the property was listed at $15.9 million.

The space has been sitting empty for more than eight years.

Developers hope to have the venue open in 12 months.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shondre’ka N. Deas, 22, of Ward, was injured and later died after a crash on Highway 17 Monday...
Sumter County woman dies of injuries in crash
Ward Calhoun
Calhoun wins Republican nomination for sheriff, faces Democrat Johnson in November
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Stella McMahan led a field of five GOP candidates with 29% of the vote.
Who will be the next coroner of Lauderdale County?
Moore to continue as Sheriff in Kemper County
Moore claims victory in Kemper County

Latest News

Businesses begin to re-open and let customers inside on first day of "safer-at-home" order
Peavey Electronics reportedly lays off multiple employees
(Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
"The Park" closing in Meridian
(Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
Fred's announces closing of additional stores
(Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
Fred's locations closing in Meridian, Philadelphia