Biloxi’s former Margaritaville Casino just sold. Here’s what’s planned for the Back Bay site

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The old Margaritaville Casino on Biloxi’s Back Bay now has a new owner with big plans, but it won’t include a casino.

The buyer is MIC, a company out of Michigan and Las Vegas owned by Harry Mohney.

Attorney Britt Singletary represented MIC in the deal. He said 11 different venues will be developed at the Biloxi property for bars, restaurants, live music, activities like axe throwing, and outdoor rentals like jet skis.

One of the bars will be a Cat’s Meow Karaoke bar like the famous French Quarter location and its sister locations in Las Vegas, Orange Beach, Nashville, and Saginaw, Michigan. A Hammerheads is also expected to be part of what’s offered in Biloxi.

Singletary says a casino will not be part of the new development. He told WLOX News he wasn’t allowed to disclose the final sale price, but records show the property was listed at $15.9 million.

The space has been sitting empty for more than eight years.

Developers hope to have the venue open in 12 months.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.