Birmingham firefighter Jamal Jones released from hospital after being shot

Jamal Jones
Jamal Jones(Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham firefighter Jamal Jones, who was shot while working at Fire Station 9 in July, was released from UAB Hospital Tuesday.

BFRS Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks says Jones is at home resting and still has a long road to recovery.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue asks you to keep Jones and the department in your thoughts and prayers.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shondre’ka N. Deas, 22, of Ward, was injured and later died after a crash on Highway 17 Monday...
Sumter County woman dies of injuries in crash
Ward Calhoun
Calhoun wins Republican nomination for sheriff, faces Democrat Johnson in November
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Stella McMahan led a field of five GOP candidates with 29% of the vote.
Who will be the next coroner of Lauderdale County?
Moore to continue as Sheriff in Kemper County
Moore claims victory in Kemper County

Latest News

The review followed an investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
Miss. AG Office finds use of force justified in Nov. 2022 shooting in Jones Co.
Jaquin Stephens
Teen accused of killing 15-year-old girlfriend indicted on murder charge, will be tried as an adult in court
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Mississippi Supreme Court won’t remove Favre from lawsuit over misspent welfare money
A runoff is possible in the District 1 Republican Supervisor race in Lauderdale County.
Will Lauderdale County District One GOP Supervisor race go to a runoff?