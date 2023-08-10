Citations issued for 4 E-cigarette retailers in Jasper Co.

By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four E-cigarette retail locations have been issued citations for selling devices to people under 21 years of age by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department said it conducted a compliance check on Wednesday after receiving complaints regarding E-cigarettes sales to minors.

Mississippi law prohibits the sale of E-cigarettes to persons under the age of 21, as well as the possession of these devices by persons under the age of 21, according to JCSD. Higher penalties are possible when the offense occurs within 1500 feet of a school or within 1000 feet of a church, public park, ballpark, public gymnasium, youth center or movie theatre.

The sheriff’s department said a total of 15 locations throughout the county were tested for compliance, and 4 of those locations were found to have sold E-cigarettes devices to a person under the age of 21.

Citations were issued at all 4 locations, and charges are pending in the respective Justice Court districts.

“Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has received reports of these devices being found at our schools over the past school year, and we have received notice that they have been found already this school year,” said the sheriff’s department on a Facebook post.

“Students should be reminded that the possession of these devices on school property is a misdemeanor crime, punishable by fines and/or community service.”

