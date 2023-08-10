City of Meridian Arrest Report August 10, 2023

Daily Docket 3
Daily Docket 3
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ROBERT D MOORE19832649 ST ANDREWS ST APT D2 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
MELISSA TAYLOR1977913 BRAGG AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MICHAEL G DAVIS19815405 1ST ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
ERIN GUESS19804123 CHUNKY DUFFEE RD CHUNKY, MSSHOPLIFTING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 10, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 11:34 AM on August 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of Old Marion Road.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

