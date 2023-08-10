First day delayed for Sumter County Public School District

The school district posted on Facebook that the opening was being delayed until Monday
The school district posted on Facebook that the opening was being delayed until Monday(source)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sumter County, Ala. (WTOK) - Sumter County Public School District delayed the first day of school.

Approximately 980 students were set to start school Thursday, August 10th.

But Wednesday around 5:00 pm, the school district posted on Facebook that the opening was being delayed until Monday, August 14th, due to instructional and transportation staff shortages.

News 11 spoke with superintendent Dr. Marcy Burroughs. Dr. Burroughs stated they are in the process of trying to hire more staff. She believes they should have additional staff by Monday when students are scheduled to return.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shondre’ka N. Deas, 22, of Ward, was injured and later died after a crash on Highway 17 Monday...
Sumter County woman dies of injuries in crash
Ward Calhoun
Calhoun wins Republican nomination for sheriff, faces Democrat Johnson in November
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Stella McMahan led a field of five GOP candidates with 29% of the vote.
Who will be the next coroner of Lauderdale County?
Moore to continue as Sheriff in Kemper County
Moore claims victory in Kemper County

Latest News

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Mississippi Supreme Court won’t remove Favre from lawsuit over misspent welfare money
A runoff is possible in the District 1 Republican Supervisor race in Lauderdale County.
Will Lauderdale County District One GOP Supervisor race go to a runoff?
Mississippi Lottery Corporation
$400,000 richer, Mississippi man wins big on $20 scratch-off
The City of Meridian is performing line maintenance on August 10th.
Street closure for August 10th