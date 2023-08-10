First day delayed for Sumter County Public School District

Sumter County, Ala. (WTOK) - Sumter County Public School District delayed the first day of school.

Approximately 980 students were set to start school Thursday, August 10th.

But Wednesday around 5:00 pm, the school district posted on Facebook that the opening was being delayed until Monday, August 14th, due to instructional and transportation staff shortages.

News 11 spoke with superintendent Dr. Marcy Burroughs. Dr. Burroughs stated they are in the process of trying to hire more staff. She believes they should have additional staff by Monday when students are scheduled to return.

