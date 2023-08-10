Football Preview: Lamar Raiders

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders will kick off Year Two under Head Coach, Jacob Land, on Friday night.

Coach Land is excited to begin his second season as Head Coach, and he’s excited about how his boys handled last season, and this year’s off-season program.

“Yeah, I felt like the first year, we took a lot of steps forward. It took a while to do that... The slow start to the season, but towards the end of the year, I think our kids started learning how to play together, learning how to trust themselves, trust their coaching, and I think we’ve really carried that over into the off-season this summer, and this fall camp. Hopefully, you’ll see that this Friday. The kids are just a lot more confident in what we’re coaching them, what they’re supposed to be doing, and a lot more confident in themselves,” Coach Land said.

That confidence is hard to miss when you’re around the team, as expectations for the Raiders’ season are high, after a tough off-season program.

“It’s [the off-season] been tough. It’s a lot tougher than last year. I think it’s because of our depth. We don’t have too many players. We’ve had to get more in shape and more conditioned... I think we can make it to State. I think we have a good enough team. We have good leaders. I think we have a great team and great coaches,” Raiders’ Senior Safety, Drew Mitchell, said.

Coach Land said that leadership from the seniors will be crucial for the Raiders this year, but he’s recognized some that have stepped up during this off-season.

“It means a lot, for sure. To have the trust and opportunity to be a leader on this team means a lot. I think, you know, it’s going to help everybody to be on track and on the same page... Having some leaders out there and never letting anybody get down, and always keep heads up,” Senior Defensive End, Emery Nelson said.

The Raiders open their season on the road, this Friday, against Starkville Academy.

