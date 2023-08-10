LCSD approves proposal for new Clarkdale softball field

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School Board met on Tuesday night to approve the proposal to begin construction on Clarkdale’s new softball field.

The field was destroyed, after two tornadoes hit the Clarkdale community, in the Spring of 2022.

The Bulldogs spent the entire 2023 season playing games on the road, but after the School Board’s approval, the team should have a home field for the 2024 season.

“You know, a lot of these girls grew up seeing State Championships won on that field and all the tradition. They get here to play, and that field’s not there. Just the chance to get back out there and continue that tradition brings a lot of excitement out of our girls,” Clarkdale’s Athletic Director, Scott Gibson, said.

Gibson added construction on the new facilities should begin soon, and he cannot wait for the team and the community to see the finished product.

