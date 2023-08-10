LCSD approves proposal for new Clarkdale softball field

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School Board met on Tuesday night to approve the proposal to begin construction on Clarkdale’s new softball field.

The field was destroyed, after two tornadoes hit the Clarkdale community, in the Spring of 2022.

The Bulldogs spent the entire 2023 season playing games on the road, but after the School Board’s approval, the team should have a home field for the 2024 season.

“You know, a lot of these girls grew up seeing State Championships won on that field and all the tradition. They get here to play, and that field’s not there. Just the chance to get back out there and continue that tradition brings a lot of excitement out of our girls,” Clarkdale’s Athletic Director, Scott Gibson, said.

Gibson added construction on the new facilities should begin soon, and he cannot wait for the team and the community to see the finished product.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shondre’ka N. Deas, 22, of Ward, was injured and later died after a crash on Highway 17 Monday...
Sumter County woman dies of injuries in crash
Ward Calhoun
Calhoun wins Republican nomination for sheriff, faces Democrat Johnson in November
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
At least 22 incorrect ballots were handed out.
At least 22 wrong ballots handed out

Latest News

The Lamar Raiders will kick off Year Two under Head Coach, Jacob Land, on Friday night.
Football Preview: Lamar Raiders
Saints play the Chiefs Sunday, Aug. 13
Watch Saints’ preseason games on WTOK
Ole Miss, MSU running backs named to preseason watch list for best running back award (AP...
Ole Miss, MSU running backs named to preseason watch list for best running back award
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Former Raiders WR, first-round pick Ruggs sentenced for deadly DUI crash