MDOT to host job fair, on-site interviews in Newton

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation will have an on-site job fair Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at its district office in Newton, 7759 Hwy. 80 West.

There will be on-site interviews for available jobs in transportation infrastructure, maintenance and engineering.

For more information, call 601-683-3341.

