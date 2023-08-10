MDOT to host job fair, on-site interviews in Newton

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation will have an on-site job fair Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at its district office in Newton, 7759 Hwy. 80 West.

There will be on-site interviews for available jobs in transportation infrastructure, maintenance and engineering.

For more information, call 601-683-3341.

