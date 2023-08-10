Meridian Community College prepares for new school year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College has been preparing for the upcoming school year all summer long. Now, it’s almost time for the classroom doors to open once again.

MCC welcomed new students to campus by hosting its Liftoff Orientation Session Thursday morning.

“We are so excited, a New Year, a new group of students, we are actually hosting our last Liftoff which is our orientation session on campus today. And so, it’s a good way for us to be able to welcome those new students to our campus before they even step foot in classes next week,” said Mandy Hurtt, the Director of Recruiting.

One new student enrolled in the Precision Machining Technology Program said he enjoyed the orientation session and looks forward to the school year.

“I’m excited to meet new people. I’m excited to learn new things and I’m really excited to go to work. It’s been great. The people are amazing, they’re super nice and really helpful,” said Tyler Barden, a new student.

The college said upwards of 1,900 new students are already enrolled with the expectation of even more to register for classes in the coming days.

With that in mind, the Vice President of Engagement Dr. Cedric Gathings said the college is always looking for ways to improve the student experience.

“With the commuter student organization, it is designed to support our commuter students, and so we look at things that may be interesting to them. We’re looking into providing locker space for them, providing meals for them. Also, just providing a lounge so they can come and have somewhere to hang out between classes. And so, we truly embrace the student experience it’s taking some time for students to see us as being, hey, we have your best interest in mind,” said Dr. Gathings.

President Dr. Tom Huebner said MCC is the perfect place to ‘find your wings’.

“We see students who come through here who get the opportunities and doors open for them and when that happens, we see the difference in our own community. And so, it’s an exciting line of work for us all to be in and so that partnership with Lauderdale County and with the City of Meridian is a difference maker with real, tangible results,” said Dr. Huebner.

MCC student move-in day is this Saturday and classes start on Monday.

