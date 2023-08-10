Miss. AG Office finds use of force justified in Nov. 2022 shooting in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office has completed its review of a November 2022 shooting in Jones County in which a deputy was injured.

After reviewing the incident involving an officer-involved shooting with 15 Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies and one office of the State Auditor special agent, the AG’s Office found that the use of force was justified.

The review followed an investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

The shooting happened on Nov. 23, 2022, on Riley Johnson Road after deputies responded to a disturbance call.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said Reserve Officer Joey Davis was shot in the legs after attempting to enter a home. A two-hour standoff with Jones County deputies ended with the suspect being shot and taken into custody.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

