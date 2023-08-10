Miss. AG Office finds use of force justified in Nov. 2022 shooting in Jones Co.

The review followed an investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
The review followed an investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.(Storyblocks)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office has completed its review of a November 2022 shooting in Jones County in which a deputy was injured.

After reviewing the incident involving an officer-involved shooting with 15 Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies and one office of the State Auditor special agent, the AG’s Office found that the use of force was justified.

The review followed an investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

The shooting happened on Nov. 23, 2022, on Riley Johnson Road after deputies responded to a disturbance call.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said Reserve Officer Joey Davis was shot in the legs after attempting to enter a home. A two-hour standoff with Jones County deputies ended with the suspect being shot and taken into custody.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shondre’ka N. Deas, 22, of Ward, was injured and later died after a crash on Highway 17 Monday...
Sumter County woman dies of injuries in crash
Ward Calhoun
Calhoun wins Republican nomination for sheriff, faces Democrat Johnson in November
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Stella McMahan led a field of five GOP candidates with 29% of the vote.
Who will be the next coroner of Lauderdale County?
Moore to continue as Sheriff in Kemper County
Moore claims victory in Kemper County

Latest News

Jamal Jones
Birmingham firefighter Jamal Jones released from hospital after being shot
Jaquin Stephens
Teen accused of killing 15-year-old girlfriend indicted on murder charge, will be tried as an adult in court
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Mississippi Supreme Court won’t remove Favre from lawsuit over misspent welfare money
A runoff is possible in the District 1 Republican Supervisor race in Lauderdale County.
Will Lauderdale County District One GOP Supervisor race go to a runoff?