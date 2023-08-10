Funeral services of Mr. Michael Stanton Whittinghill will be held Monday, August 14, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Parkway Baptist Church Cemetery in Morton, Mississippi. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Michael Stanton Whittinghill, age 44, of Meridian, Mississippi was born June 25, 1979 and passed away August 9, 2023 at Forest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Mr. Whittinghill is survived by his wife of two years, April Whittinghill; his daughter, Mazie Keene (Christopher) of Morton; his son, Gage Whittinghill of Taylorsville; a soon-to-be born granddaughter, Alice Keene; his father, Erwin Jay Whittinghill of Raleigh; his brother, Scott Whittinghill; his uncles, David Whittinghill (Faye) of Raleigh and DeWayne Breland of Meridian; one niece, Cashae Bynum (Joe) and their children of Mize; his mother-in-law, Betty Skipper; his sisters-in-law, Kim Teer of Meridian and Kathy Gunn (Daniel) of Carthage; a brother-in-law, David Lee (Angel) and their children of Toomsuba; two special nieces, Jessica Hoyt (Joe) of Meridian and Sissy Price (Kendal) of Flowood; by marriage two special great nieces, Veda and Sabry Roberts whom uncle Michael loved so much of Meridian; two great-nephews, Carlisle and Little Mark Allen of Madison; and a special aunt, Kay Livingston; as well as many special friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Diane Coats; step-mother, Doris Jean Whittinghill; a beloved grandfather, Leland McAlister; father-in-law, James “Earl” Skipper; and his first wife, Olene Runnels Whittinghill.

Michael was a loving person and was willing to help anyone who needed his help. He had a special friend, Steve Bihn, who he loved cutting grass for as well as many other favors. Michael received a loving nickname “Two Belts” from his sister-in-law Kathy because he was trying to wear two belts to church one Sunday. Together, Michael and April participated in a homeless mission called “The Hands and Feet of Jesus” that was established in 2021.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:15 a.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

