St. Jude Jam helps kick off FedEx St. Jude Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An invite-only event at FedExForum is raising thousands of dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through an exclusive auction and rockin’ stage show!

The St. Jude Jam brought together musicians from the worlds of rock, country, and gospel to kick off the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Backstage, the stars talked about the healing power of music and the miracles that happen at St. Jude every day.

”I think about my grandkids and my kids, and you know, we were fortunate with our health, but not so many people are, and it was an eye-opener,” said Tommy DeCarlo, lead singer of the group Boston.

”Touring right before an event like this reminds us why we’re here,” said Jillian Cardarelli, country singer-songwriter.

”Everybody just needs a place that’s a place of hope and a place of healing, and it’s amazing to be amongst so many people who do so many amazing things,” said Gary Levox, lead singer of the group Rascal Flatts.

One of the most sought-after auction items each year at the St. Jude Jam is a replica 1965 Shelby Cobra Roadster built by FedEx pilots!

It went for $125,000!

Proceeds from Wednesday night’s auction will benefit the hospital where families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

Replica 1965 Shelby Cobra Roadster built by FedEx pilots (Action News 5)

