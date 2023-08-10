Weather Alert Day! Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8pm Thur. Night

Remain in the a/c as much as possible
Remain in the a/c as much as possible(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for much of the area until 8pm tonight. A Heat Advisory is over Kemper, Sumter, and Choctaw county lasting through the night at 9 pm. Highs remain in the upper 90swith feels-like temps up to 110 degrees and slightly over. Stay safe in the heat.

First Alert: Severe storms possible today.

Scattered showers and storms have already start this morning and could bring some relief from the heat through the day. A low end threat for severe weather is over Kemper, Sumter, and a small portion of Neshoba, Lauderdale, and Choctaw county. Storms will also bring the chance of hail, damaging winds, and a low potential for flash flooding. On and off again scattered showers and storms could last until the afternoon. Keep your rain gear packed and handy.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shondre’ka N. Deas, 22, of Ward, was injured and later died after a crash on Highway 17 Monday...
Sumter County woman dies of injuries in crash
Ward Calhoun
Calhoun wins Republican nomination for sheriff, faces Democrat Johnson in November
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Stella McMahan led a field of five GOP candidates with 29% of the vote.
Who will be the next coroner of Lauderdale County?
Moore to continue as Sheriff in Kemper County
Moore claims victory in Kemper County

Latest News

Anders received 50% of the vote, while Bullock received 35%. A candidate must win by 50 plus...
Will Lauderdale County District One Supervisor go to a runoff?
Football Preview: Lamar Raiders
It’s been over a year since the Clarkdale High School softball field was severely damaged by an...
LCSD approves proposal for new Clarkdale softball field
LCSD approves proposal for new Clarkdale softball field