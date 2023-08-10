Weather Alert Day! Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8pm Thur. Night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for much of the area until 8pm tonight. A Heat Advisory is over Kemper, Sumter, and Choctaw county lasting through the night at 9 pm. Highs remain in the upper 90swith feels-like temps up to 110 degrees and slightly over. Stay safe in the heat.

First Alert: Severe storms possible today.

Scattered showers and storms have already start this morning and could bring some relief from the heat through the day. A low end threat for severe weather is over Kemper, Sumter, and a small portion of Neshoba, Lauderdale, and Choctaw county. Storms will also bring the chance of hail, damaging winds, and a low potential for flash flooding. On and off again scattered showers and storms could last until the afternoon. Keep your rain gear packed and handy.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.