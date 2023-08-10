Will Lauderdale County District One Supervisor go to a runoff?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Republican race for Lauderdale County Supervisor District One is too close to call.

This means once the affidavit votes are counted, Justin “JJ’ Anders could have to face Chris Bullock in the runoff election on August 29th.

Anders received 50% of the vote, while Bullock received 35%. A candidate must win by 50 plus one percent.

Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson says it could be a few days before the primary election results are finalized. Once that happens, a Republican winner will be declared, or a runoff election battle will begin.

Whether it be Anders or Bullock, one will face Democratic winner Tyrone Johnson in November.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.