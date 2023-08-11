City of Meridian Arrest Report August 10, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ZYMAYA LEMON20044025 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PETIT LARCENY
WAYNE B THOMAS19751402 52ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
LEOPOLD COLLINS19943104 SEAERS ST JACKSON, MSTRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST
HENRY D JOHNSON1978301 63RD PL MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
WILLIE L IVY1981HOMELESSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 11, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.

