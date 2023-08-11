City of Meridian Arrest Report August 10, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ZYMAYA LEMON
|2004
|4025 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PETIT LARCENY
|WAYNE B THOMAS
|1975
|1402 52ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
|LEOPOLD COLLINS
|1994
|3104 SEAERS ST JACKSON, MS
|TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST
|HENRY D JOHNSON
|1978
|301 63RD PL MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|WILLIE L IVY
|1981
|HOMELESS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 11, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.
