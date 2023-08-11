Divorce Report August 4-10, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023
Pamela Moore Nelson v. Jared M Nelson
Tammy Thornton McKay v. Norman Kevin McKay
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of TREVOR L BUNYARD and ASHLEY K BUNYARD
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of MELISA ELIZABETH PRICE and CHARLES LOMIS PRICE, III
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of SUMMER BARRY and JOHN M. BARRY
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of DAVID MILLS and KATHLEE JOHNSON MILLS
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of STENNIS E COVINGTON and STACY R. COVINGTON
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of TRAVIS LAVELL MARTIN and LATISHA NIKOLA MARTIN

