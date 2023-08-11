FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat / Low severe risk

Dangerous heat Friday with a low severe risk. Then, a HOTTER weekend
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Yes, that’s right...more heat alerts are in effect for our Friday. Although actual highs will be near the average (mid 90s), the dew points will remain in the mid-upper 70s...leading to dangerously high heat index values. Friday’s heat indices will range from 105-110 for most of the area, and this type of heat can be harmful if you’re not practicing heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

Any relief from the heat? Well, there are some showers in our Friday forecast that’ll help with the heat for those areas that get it. Isolated showers are possible in the morning for areas along & north of I-20, but more scattered showers & storms are possible Friday afternoon & early evening. Depending on the time these storms hit your area (if you get them), they could cool things off before the high temp of the day is reached. Regardless, have way of getting alerts because there could be a storm or two that reaches severe limits. Damaging wind & hail are the main threats.

It’ll be even hotter this weekend as the infamous “heat dome” slides back over our region. So, actual highs will climb back to around 100 degrees... with heat indices at or possibly over 110. Rain will be hard to find. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates, and it’s best to download our free WTOK Weather App: https://www.wtok.com/page/download-our-apps/

