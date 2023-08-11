Football preview: Enterprise Bulldogs

Enterprise, Miss. (WTOK) - To conclude our high school football preview series, the Enterprise Bulldogs are heading into the season with a lot on their minds.

From the new starting quarterback in Jayce Gunn, to only returning three starters on the defense- there is a lot of learning and fundamental work taking place with two weeks left until Enterprise’s first game of the season.

Plus, with this years Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) district realignment, the Bulldogs will face a slew of opponents head coach Kelly Jimmerson hasn’t yet seen.

With all the newness on the team compared to previous years, Jimmerson says they can’t let those things be a distraction.

“We’re going to worry about only what we can control, play as well as we can, and at the end of the day we’ll see how it works out,” the 12-year head coach said.

Along with almost an entire new defensive personnel, the offensive line are all new starters this season, as well as the guy behind center.

Gunn will start his first game at quarterback as a senior leader on the team. Although his smaller frame is not typical for the position, he poses as a threat in the run game and has great speed to him.

Enterprise runs a wing-t style offense, which suits Gunn’s abilities well. The team characterizes themselves by that old school style of football.

“We’re going to run the football, we’re going to be physical- and if not, we’re not going to be successful,” said Jimmerson. “So, we’re going to be who we’ve always been and try to hold that standard that was set way before I got here.”

The run game has been what propels this offense forward each year. The team has seen more success in the last five seasons than they’re historically used to.

Coming off of an 8-3 season, the expectation at this point in the year is simply to control their game as best the team can.

“The focus part of it is, are they learning, are they catching on quickly?... The main thing is just focusing on their job, and do they know what they need to do,” said Jimmerson.

The bulldogs will begin their season at home, Aug. 25th vs. Lake High School.

