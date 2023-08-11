The legacy of the Red Hot Truck Stop

By Anna Williams
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Red Hot Truck Stop is a nostalgic Meridian landmark that has been admired for decades. Although the truck stop itself was torn down in the year 2000, its iconic sign still stands tall and reminds Meridian of a place that welcomed everyone from weary travelers to friendly locals.

“I had seen wrestlers coming into Red Hot to eat before they would go to the fairgrounds to wrestle, and it didn’t matter if they were the good guys or bad guys; they all sat at the same booth and talked and had a good time together,” said Russell Carr, son of the original Red Hot founders.

The Red Hot was opened in 1955 by D.W. and Ruth Carr. However, running the establishment was a labor of love from the whole family, even the children!

“We raised our own vegetables,” said David Carr, son of the original Red Hot founders. “We had a huge garden, bigger than what you’d call a garden, and in the summertime Russell and I would have to go out there and pick peas and butterbeans, corn, squash, tomatoes, everything, whatever it is. And then we’d shuck it and peel it and get it all ready so that people at Red Hot could have fresh vegetables the next day.”

I asked Mrs. Ruth how this all started and what inspired her and her husband to create such a thriving place still remembered today. Her answer was humble and honest, stating the sacrifices she had to make.

“Mr. Majors came to my father-in-law and talked him into coming down and running it,” said Ruth Carr, the original owner of the Red Hot. “So that’s how we got down there. And I cried and cried because I was going to have to go down there and I had to work on Sunday, and you were not supposed to work on Sunday, but I did.”

The Carr family’s investment into our community truly left a cherished legacy that lives on in many ways. One local man wants to bring the iconic Red Hot back to life in hopes to continue the legacy.

“I come from a family of truck drivers, so I’ve been all over the country and I’ve always just loved it. And of course, when I moved to Meridian in 2005, and I saw the Red Hot sign there, just researching the history of the Red Hot and what that meant to the people around here in Meridian, I just knew that it was something that I’d like to try and bring back to life,” said Jeremy Campbell, owner of the new Red Hot Diner food truck.

Meridian is a place full of history, tradition and nostalgia. I’ve learned it’s the people that make Meridian so special, and it’s the people that will carry the beautiful legacy of Meridian’s past into Meridian’s future.

