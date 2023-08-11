Lindsay Shiver on her arrest, ordeal: It’s been tough

After spending nearly three weeks behind bars, Bahamian authorities released the 36-year-old Houston County native on Wednesday after she posted $100,000.
A former Dothan woman faces charges in the Caribbean that she and two men plotted...
A former Dothan woman faces charges in the Caribbean that she and two men plotted unsuccessfully to kill her husband, who played football at Auburn University.(@lshiver on Instagram)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASSAU, Bahamas (WTVY) -The Dothan pageant queen charged with conspiring to murder her affluent husband told the New York Post, “It’s been really tough” since her arrest.

Lindsay Shiver also indicated to the publication she believed her case, reported internationally, is overblown, but citing advice from her attorney, she would not elaborate.

Reporters met her when she checked in with Nassau police on Friday, a condition of her release.

Also charged in the alleged plot is 28-year-old Terrance Bethel, reported to be her Caribbean lover, and Faron Newbold, 29, who police believe would have likely murdered Robert Shiver had officers not uncovered the plot during a burglary investigation in the Bahamas.

Report: Investigator tracked Lindsay Shiver amid cheating claims

Robert and Lindsay Shiver have counterclaims in a messy divorce in Thomasville, Georgia, where the couple shared a $2.4 million mansion until they split in the spring, records indicate.

A former Auburn football player, Robert is vice president of an insurance company with a brief professional football career.

In 2005 Lindsay Shiver was crowned Miss Houston County and finished 2nd runner-up in that year’s National Peanut Pageant.

Related: Lindsay’s husband wanted her out of jail

She attended Houston Academy, an elite Dothan private school, and met Robert when they attended college at Auburn.

A judge prohibited Shiver from leaving the Bahamas as part of her bond release.

