MSU Riley Center announces year-long season lineup

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State University Riley Center for Education and Performing Arts announced its new season lineup Thursday night with a few surprises.

Instead of its usual 6 month season release the MSU Riley Center got people even more excited when it unveiled a year-long season lineup. This season spans all genres, from classic rock to soulful jazz to fierce and funky soul.

Jim Messina kicks off the season on September 23. On October 7, Grammy Award-winners Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin unite on the MSU Riley Center stage for an evening of captivating music. Patti LaBelle will pour her soul into her November 9 performance, followed by a December 16 holiday performance by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

The new year begins with a Leap Day performance by Rumours – A Fleetwood Mac Tribute on February 29. Pat Metheny brings his first-ever solo tour to Meridian on March 15, featuring only Metheny and his guitar. Jumaane Smith takes the stage on March 21. The Commodores will follow up with their greatest hits on June 14. On July 20, Wayne Newton will close out the season with an intimate performance.

“We try to get a range of diverse artists, we try to get a range of people who are jazz enthusiasts or whether their bluegrass enthusiasts, R&B enthusiast. We try to get a little bit of everything that encompasses what people like. So with this season being a full year span, it’s really neat for everybody to know what they can expect in the next 11 months. And of course, in that time frame we’ve had pop-up shows, we’ve had shows that have come to us and say hey we want to see if the Riley Center is available and those are really exciting things, said the Director of conferences, events and operations, Morgan Dudley.

The 2023-2024 season kicks off on September 23, 2023, and closes out in July 2024.

For the full season lineup and ticket information visit https://msurileycenter.com/

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.