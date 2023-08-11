‘Rankin County 6′ expected to plead guilty to state charges Monday after AG follows feds’ lead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Court documents filed by the Attorney General’s office suggest the six former Rankin County law enforcement officers who pleaded guilty in federal court to beating and torturing two Black men will do the same to state charges Monday.

The six bills of information — one for each former law enforcement officer — list the violations of state law, but do not go into detail like the federal filings from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, first unsealed two weeks ago.

Former Rankin County Deputy Hunter Elward, the man who shot Michael Corey Jenkins in the mouth during a night of torture and sexual assault, remains charged with the most serious crimes, facing aggravated assault, home invasion, and conspiracy charges.

Former deputy Christian Dedmon is charged with home invasion and conspiracy, which suggests he and Elward were the ones who entered the home illegally, kicking off hours of abuse and racial slurs hurled at Jenkins and Eddie Parker.

The other four — former deputies Brett McAlpin, Jeffrey Middleton, Daniel Opdyke, and former Richland police officer Joshua Hartfield — are charged with hindering prosecution in the first degree and conspiracy for their role in not only covering up the torture but helping come up with false charges against the two men to try and justify that excessive force.

An extensive search of federal court filings uncovered nearly a dozen other cases of alleged assault and civil rights violations involving at least one of those former officers.

A 3 On Your Side analysis of cases investigated by the Attorney General’s office finds these former officers are the first to ever be successfully charged by Lynn Fitch since her office was given exclusive jurisdiction to prosecute officer-involved shootings last July.

Since that time, of 19 people killed by police over the last year, only four have been resolved by Fitch’s office.

In three cases, AG spokesperson Debbee Hancock said the use of force was justified.

In one case, a grand jury refused to indict, despite Fitch pursuing charges.

Court documents filed in Rankin County Circuit Court suggest all but one of the former Rankin County law enforcement officers will see jail time as part of plea agreements submitted by Fitch’s office.

Hartfield’s recommended sentence cites 15 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, but ten of those would be suspended, and five would be under post-release supervision.

Circuit Judge Steven Ratcliff, who will preside over the case, does not have to accept those requested sentences, however.

Any state prison time would run concurrently with the federal jail time those former officers would receive as well, which they’ll learn in November.

Below is a breakdown of the plea agreements the Attorney General’s office has submitted and the former officers have agreed upon.

Name Charges Proposed Sentence Brett McAlpin Hindering prosecution in the first degree, conspiracy Fifteen years in MDOC custody with ten years suspended Hunter Elward Aggravated assault, burglary/home invasion, conspiracy Twenty years in MDOC custody with five years suspended Christian Dedmon Burglary/home invasion, conspiracy Fifteen years in MDOC custody with five years suspended, and five years in post-release supervision; must surrender law enforcement certificate Jeffrey Middleton Hindering prosecution in the first degree, conspiracy Fifteen years in MDOC custody with seven years suspended Daniel Opdyke Hindering prosecution in the first degree, conspiracy Fifteen years in MDOC custody with ten years suspended Joshua Hartfield Hindering prosecution in the first degree, conspiracy Fifteen years in MDOC custody with ten years suspended, and five years in post-release supervision; most surrender law enforcement certificate

