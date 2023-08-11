Stronger Together Foundation presents American flag to two local non-profits

By Christen Hyde
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new American flag was raised over the building of two local non-profits Friday morning.

The Stronger Together Foundation presented the flag to the United Way of East Mississippi and the Community Foundation of East Mississippi.

The Stronger Together Foundation is a non-profit that works to provide resources and community support to families of veterans who have been lost to suicide.

Mike Couch, the President of the Foundation, said at least 22 veterans are lost to suicide a day.

He believes presenting these flags to businesses around town will spread a supportive message to our service men and women.

“And we are stronger together, but first we need to raise awareness and we need to get our communities involved and by passing out a flag and presenting it to different businesses, we plan to do one a month and maybe instill a little patriotism back in the community and let people take pride in it, plus give back to the businesses that give to us,” said Couch.

United Way of East Mississippi and the Community Foundation of East Mississippi were happy to be the first organizations to receive a flag.

“And so, however, it can start or whatever we can do jointly, it’s great to partner and have those ideas together just to be able to make a greater good for our community,” said Kym Parnell, the United Way of East Mississippi Executive Director.

“We’re just excited to have a beautiful flag in front of our building and to support and show that we are patrons of this country,” said Christin Waters, the Executive Director of the Community Foundation of East Mississippi.

If you would like an American flag presented to your business, you are encouraged to contact the Stronger Together Foundation.

