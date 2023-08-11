Weather Alert Day! Excessive Heat and severe storms Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Excessive heat has been over the area all week, and that trend will continue today. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place over Neshoba, Scott, Smith, Jasper, Clarke, Lauderdale, and Newton county until 8pm tonight. Kemper and Sumter county are under a Heat Advisory lasting through 7pm and 9pm.

Highs are in the upper 90s today with heat indices up to 110+ degrees. The heat will only intensify into the weekend as we remain under a heat dome, even hotter temperatures are possible. Potentially record challenging heat is expected Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. A significant risk for heat related illnesses are possible this weekend with heat indices up to 115 degrees. Find multiple ways to beat the heat.

First Alert: Severe Storm this afternoon and evening

Scattered storms could bring a small relief as the entire viewing area is under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather. This low end threat for severe storms could move in as early as 2pm lasting through 8pm tonight. Not a complete washout expected for everyone, but heavy rain also brings the low potential for flash flooding. Pack your rain gear and try to limit travel if/when heavy rain starts in your area. Stay safe and have a wonderful weekend.

