Capitol Police investigating shooting near McDonald’s in Jackson

By Christopher Fields
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police are investigating a shooting near a McDonald’s in Jackson.

The incident happened on Woodrow Wilson and Bailey Avenue Saturday afternoon.

WLBT crews spotted dozens of shell casings on the ground along with crime scene tape blocking off a Silver Sedan and a Chevrolet truck.

Police say individuals inside the two vehicles were shooting at each other when the Silver Sedan wrecked.

Two people inside one of the vehicles ran away. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

If you have any additional information, please contact the Capitol Police Department at (601) 359-3125.

