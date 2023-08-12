Child drowns in Lauderdale County Saturday
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - A child drowned Saturday afternoon at Schamberville Lake in Collinsville.
At approximately 1:30 pm, emergency officials responded to a call about a possible drowning.
The missing child was last seen playing around the lake.
According to Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, a few minutes after 2:00, the boy, identified as a 10-year-old black male, was discovered in the lake.
Emergency officials administered CPR, but the child was pronounced dead on the scene.
