Fires in Pearl snarl interstate traffic; knock out power in neighborhood

By Howard Ballou
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Hot, dry conditions created problems in the city of Pearl and along Interstate 20 Friday.

A grass fire threatened power lines about a hundred yards off I-20. It created a lot of smoke, slowing down traffic as firefighters worked to get the situation under control.

There was a large grass fire about a hundred yards off I-20 underneath power lines at the 57-mile marker, west of Airport Road. The area was briefly blocked by a locked fence before the grass fire was extinguished.

Pearl firefighters also quickly put out a blaze that knocked out power for roughly 10 blocks in a Pearl neighborhood. It happened behind a home on Randall Drive around 2:30 Friday afternoon.

A power line leaned into a tree, igniting it. Entergy worked to have power restored by 8:33 p.m. Friday evening.

