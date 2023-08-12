Innovative drone tech helps clean Mississippi Coliseum

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The clean spots that can be found on the Mississippi Coast Coliseum weren’t done by a 20-man team — they were done by a drone, equipped with a pressure washer.

Liberty Drones is made up of three men: a drone pilot, someone maneuvering the hose pipe and the founder, who is making sure everything runs smoothly.

“We’ve done jobs up in Philadelphia, Ohio University, Akron University, down at Tulane University and done work at Ochsner Hospital system,” said Erik Schultz.

Schultz founded Liberty Drones in December of 2022. He says using drones to help out with jobs like pressure washing can help lower the cost for projects.

“We don’t have any workers on lifts or up at different heights,” said Schultz. “We can take teams of 20 down to teams of three by utilizing drone technology.”

Schultz also says it can lower accidents on work sites.

“Over 80% of deaths are caused by fall hazards, and we eliminate all of that by keeping the workers on the ground,” said Schultz. “The number one thing we’re here to do is to keep employees safe and labor-intensive jobs easier, safer and faster.”

The idea of using a drone to pressure wash came to him after seeing the roof of the Superdome catch fire two years ago from a pressure washer.

“I thought I came up with this crazy idea and started to do more research and I found out there was a company that was producing this,” said Schultz.

The team says they will be back out on Sunday morning to finish the job. They also say they clean religious buildings.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.