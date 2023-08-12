Innovative drone tech helps clean Mississippi Coliseum

The clean spots that can be found on the Mississippi Coast Coliseum weren’t done by a 20-man team — they were done by a drone, equipped with a pressure washer.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The clean spots that can be found on the Mississippi Coast Coliseum weren’t done by a 20-man team — they were done by a drone, equipped with a pressure washer.

Liberty Drones is made up of three men: a drone pilot, someone maneuvering the hose pipe and the founder, who is making sure everything runs smoothly.

“We’ve done jobs up in Philadelphia, Ohio University, Akron University, down at Tulane University and done work at Ochsner Hospital system,” said Erik Schultz.

Schultz founded Liberty Drones in December of 2022. He says using drones to help out with jobs like pressure washing can help lower the cost for projects.

“We don’t have any workers on lifts or up at different heights,” said Schultz. “We can take teams of 20 down to teams of three by utilizing drone technology.”

Schultz also says it can lower accidents on work sites.

“Over 80% of deaths are caused by fall hazards, and we eliminate all of that by keeping the workers on the ground,” said Schultz. “The number one thing we’re here to do is to keep employees safe and labor-intensive jobs easier, safer and faster.”

The idea of using a drone to pressure wash came to him after seeing the roof of the Superdome catch fire two years ago from a pressure washer.

“I thought I came up with this crazy idea and started to do more research and I found out there was a company that was producing this,” said Schultz.

The team says they will be back out on Sunday morning to finish the job. They also say they clean religious buildings.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said a body was found Friday on County Road 616 in a wooded area.
Body found in Clarke County
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
The legacy of the Red Hot Truck Stop
The legacy of the Red Hot Truck Stop
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
The 2023-2024 season kicks off on September 23, 2023, and closes out in July 2024.
MSU Riley Center announces year-long season lineup

Latest News

State agencies join forces to track and study Mississippi’s waterfowl
SAT test
Expert shares changes coming to new digital SAT format
Fires in Pearl snarl interstate traffic; knock out power in neighborhood
Checking in on the status of nursing shortage in Mississippi