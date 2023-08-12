MCC’s student move in

Meridian community college welcomed their on-campus students today as they started the moving...
Meridian community college welcomed their on-campus students today as they started the moving process into their new dorms.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian community college welcomed their on-campus students today as they started the moving process into their new dorms.

The move-in process is to help kick off MCC’s welcome week which it’s a whole week of activities to help get new students involved at the school.

Events range from campus cookouts to courtyard socials and give young adults great opportunities to make new friends as they get ready for their semester.

We talked with the director of housing and student activities Kelly Wallace about this event.

“I think the significance of it is to give them a warm welcome and I think it’s important that they get to interact with the various departments that they are going to be leaning on throughout this semester. This year is going to be a long year for some of these new and returning students so it’s important to know who to contact when an issue may arise.”

The first day of classes starts August 14th, and we here at WTOK would like to wish all of the students the best of luck in their upcoming semester.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said a body was found Friday on County Road 616 in a wooded area.
Body found in Clarke County
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
The legacy of the Red Hot Truck Stop
The legacy of the Red Hot Truck Stop
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
The 2023-2024 season kicks off on September 23, 2023, and closes out in July 2024.
MSU Riley Center announces year-long season lineup

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs...
Biden’s reelection bid faces vulnerabilities in wake of special counsel appointment
State agencies join forces to track and study Mississippi’s waterfowl
SAT test
Expert shares changes coming to new digital SAT format
Fires in Pearl snarl interstate traffic; knock out power in neighborhood