MCC’s student move in

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian community college welcomed their on-campus students today as they started the moving process into their new dorms.

The move-in process is to help kick off MCC’s welcome week which it’s a whole week of activities to help get new students involved at the school.

Events range from campus cookouts to courtyard socials and give young adults great opportunities to make new friends as they get ready for their semester.

We talked with the director of housing and student activities Kelly Wallace about this event.

“I think the significance of it is to give them a warm welcome and I think it’s important that they get to interact with the various departments that they are going to be leaning on throughout this semester. This year is going to be a long year for some of these new and returning students so it’s important to know who to contact when an issue may arise.”

The first day of classes starts August 14th, and we here at WTOK would like to wish all of the students the best of luck in their upcoming semester.

