‘Unbelievable to watch’: The fire that would take their town started right behind their home

A Lahaina couple is recounting a terrifying escape from their beloved community. They say the Lahaina wildfire fire started behind their home.
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jill and Mike Perkins say the Lahaina wildfire started behind their home — and they were among the first to flee as powerful winds push the flames forward.

The couple moved to Lahaina to retire last year from California and lived on Mill Street near the Maria Lanakila Catholic Church. On Tuesday afternoon, they they thought they were doing to die.

Jill Perkins took cellphone video during the ordeal.

“Oh my God. I think we need to load up the car maybe. Oh my God. It is so close,” she can be heard saying in the video.

Special Section: Maui Wildfires

The two fled the flames with their dog, two cats and just a few items.

As the angry flames roared all around them, they desperately tried to figure out how to escape.

“I thought we were going to die. I said, ‘oh my God this cannot be happening right now,’” she said.

Their Lahaina home was devoured by flames as they fled.

Caption

“I only took a video because I knew that would probably be the last time we’d be there and it’s just unbelievable to watch,” Perkins told Hawaii News Now.

The Perkins say traffic was at a standstill because of live power lines across Honoapiilani Highway.

Hawaiian Electric crews put plywood over the lines and they drove over it car at a time.

They say each second was excruciating.

“There were probably 80 cars in front of us,” said Mike Perkins. “I was terrified. I was concerned for our family and all the other people there.”

“It just seemed like every second was 10 hours,” added Jill.

They made it to Kahului in two and half hours. Their house is now in ashes, but memories of their beloved Dickenson Plantation home and Lahaina still strong.

Thanks to insurance, the Perkins are now living in a hotel in Wailea. They say there is survivor’s guilt, but they are determined to rebuild and help their community come back.

