Veteran, longtime commercial pilot honored with new exhibit at museum

Retired Southwest Airlines pilot Richard E. Turner speaks at the African-American Military...
Retired Southwest Airlines pilot Richard E. Turner speaks at the African-American Military History Museum Saturday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A United States Air Force veteran and longtime commercial airline pilot was honored Saturday by Hattiesburg’s African-American Military History Museum.

A new, temporary exhibit was unveiled that focused on the military and civilian career of retired pilot and Hub City native Richard E. Turner.

Turner served in the Air Force and flew many years for Southwest Airlines.

He as also a member of the air crew who transported the body of civil rights icon Rosa Parks to Washington, D.C., where she was honored after her death in 2005.

Tuner spoke at the museum about his life and career Saturday morning, as part of the 55th anniversary reunion of the Class of 1968 at Rowan High School.

Turner just found out Saturday morning that the museum was honoring him with an exhibit.

“I was just a regular pilot and I never thought this type of celebration for me would ever happen,” Turner said.

“It was very emotional toward the end and a big surprise.”

The exhibit will be on display for about one month.

“(The exhibit) features some of his accomplishments, the professional organizations he was involved in, his flight hours and it also includes articles and pictures of the important role that he had to do in transporting Ms. Rosa Parks to her final destination,” said Vanessa Molden, operations and education supervisor for the African-American Military History Museum.

