Weather Alert Day: Excessive heat continues into Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone we are going to be continuing our Weather Alert Day into Sunday as excessive heat will be continuing.

Highs will stay in the low 100s with heat indices that will be continuing to peak around 110 degrees to 115 degrees. We also could push record-matching or record-breaking lows as the low temperature will be the upper 70s and lower 80s across our area.

Prolonged outdoor activities can become a major issue as the heat will be a major issue once again.

With the dangerous heat and some of us not seeing rain over the past week we could see wildfire conditions continue to deteriorate. Please use extra caution when you are doing an open burn and heed local burn bans.

We do get a bit of a break from the record-challenging heat as we will see temperatures drop into the low 90s by Tuesday.

Tracking the Tropics:

All is quiet in the Atlantic, but Hurricane Dora’s winds caused a ferocious firestorm on the Island of Maui in Hawaii as they suffered dangerous fires which claimed the lives of at least 80 people. Dora also crossed the international dateline becoming only the second storm on record to retain hurricane strength across the Eastern, Central, and Western Pacific basins, and is now Typhoon Dora.

