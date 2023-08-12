Weather Alert Day: Excessive Heat continues to permeate our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

No relief from the excessive heat this weekend. Actually, the infamous “heat dome” will plant itself right over our area by Sunday. This will lead to above average ‘actual highs’ that’ll climb to around 100 degrees both Saturday & Sunday, and dew points will stay high in the 70s. This will lead to heat indices likely getting over 110 degrees both afternoons, and this is excessive heat that can lead to heat illnesses in a short amount of time if you’re not practicing heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

As for rain relief, there’s a chance for hit & miss thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon. Not everyone gets wet, but some rain relief is possible. So, make sure to carry an umbrella during the PM hours. However, Sunday looks dry as the sinking air that’s affiliated with the heat dome will be most dominant.

RELIEF IN SIGHT

Next week, a cold front (or cool front) will cross our area late Monday into Tuesday morning as the upper heat dome moves back West.

Cooler days are coming next week (WTOK)

Behind the front, slightly cooler and drier air will filter into our region. So, highs will return to the low-mid 90s starting Tuesday afternoon...with morning lows falling into the 60s by Wednesday morning. Dew points will also fall back into the 60s, so some much needed relief is in sight.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

All is quiet for now, but the peak of hurricane season is gradually approaching (September). So, make sure to have your hurricane plan in order, and stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates throughout this season.

