White House approves individual assistance for Jackson, Jasper counties

Moss Point home receives tornado damage
Moss Point home receives tornado damage(Stephanie Poole)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves’ request for both individual and public assistance for multiple counties affected by severe weather and tornadoes from June 14 to June 19 has been accepted.

Individual assistance was granted for both Jackson and Jasper counties, which includes grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the storms.

Public assistance was also approved for the following counties:

  • Claiborne
  • Copiah
  • Covington
  • Jasper
  • Jefferson
  • Jefferson Davis
  • Lawrence
  • Leake
  • Neshoba
  • Newton
  • Rankin
  • Scott
  • Simpson
  • Smith
  • Wayne
  • Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

People in Jackson and Jasper counties can now apply for assistance by registering online at www.disasteralliance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA, or 1-800-462-7585 for the hearing and speech impaired.

