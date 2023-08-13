MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Back to School Bash down at Highland Park had everything you needed to get your kids pumped to go back to school.

The city of Meridian Parks and Rec and the Meridian Public School District came together to throw their annual back to school event.

Many organizations of the community came out to support the kids with food, music, prizes, and free school supplies.

Thomas Adams, Director of Meridian Parks and Rec, had said that they were happy to be able to do this for the past 10 plus years adding, “It’s just a way for us to give back to the community. We have various organizations over 20 plus organizations, civic organizations, businesses that’s out here today that’s giving away school supplies and it’s really important that you know, we all giving back to the community and we care about this community.”

“This is our second year participating in it. This is an opportunity for community organizations like the Tau Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha to give back to the community. We’re giving back school supplies so our students in this community can be ready to tackle the new school year.”, said Dr. James Rush of the Alpha Phi Alpha Tau Eta Lambda chapter.

Adrian Cross Phillips, Parent Engagement Specialist for MPSD, spoke about the importance of the annual event saying, “We also want to empower and motivate our families to be an active member in the education of their children and we want children to see collaboration amongst organizations in the community.”

Phillips added, “I got my start at Meridian Public Schools, and I’m blessed to be able to give back right now. Every opportunity that I get, I want to give back and I want to encourage our community members. Every opportunity that you get to give back and help our students and our families, take advantage of it because you are a blessing to someone else.”

The back to school event lasted from 10am to 12pm and helped to provide a great start to the school year.

