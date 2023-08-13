Derek Carr shines in his Saints debut

Keith Kirkwood hauls in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr. (Source: Saints)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Derek Carr played only 12 snaps for the Black and Gold, and he made every single one count against Kansas City.

Carr went 6/8 passing for 70 yards in his only series of the game. He finished the drive with a 4-yard touchdown connection to Keith Kirkwood, giving the Saints an early advantage over the Chiefs, 7-0.

Carr connected with Juwan Johnson, Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, and Kirkwood on the series.

Jameis Winston relieved Carr in the first quarter. The Saints backup promptly found A.T. Perry for a 29-yard touchdown, doubling the Saints lead K.C., 14-0.

Blake Grupe nailed 31-yard field goal to give the Saints a win in Carr’s debut, 26-24.

The Saints will matchup with the Chargers next Sunday at 6:05 p.m. FOX 8 will broadcast the game. Our pregame show starts at 5:30 p.m.

