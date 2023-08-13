Load the Bar foundation hosts 2nd annual “Battle at the Bar” powerlifting meet

Load the Bar foundation hosts 2nd annual “Battle at the Bar” powerlifting meet at Family Fitness in Philadelphia Saturday morning.
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Over 30 powerlifters from around Mississippi met at Family Fitness in Philadelphia Saturday morning to compete against each other.

Each lifter competed in three events. Squat, bench press, and deadlift for three reps in each event.

The powerlifting meet was put on by the Load the Bar Foundation, a family foundation founded by the Myers’ family in honor of their late daughter.

Claire Myers was a freshman in college when she passed away in a car accident. She was the powerlifter of the family before the rest of the Myers’ got into it as well.

Defying the stigma that women are too dainty, or are not strong enough to participate in sports like powerlifting is something the foundation stands on.

Load the Bar has established an endowment scholarship with East Central Community College, where Claire attended, to give major contributions in tuition to one female powerlifter each year.

The foundation has also given away four scholarships this past May to high school seniors to use at the college of their choice. All of the Load the Bar merchandise and sales from competition go straight towards the scholarships.

Watch the video above to learn more about the Load the Bar foundation.

