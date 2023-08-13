Luke Bryan concert at Brandon Amphitheater canceled

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Luke Bryan’s concert at the Brandon Amphitheater Sunday night has been canceled.

The venue made the announcement Sunday morning.

The cancelation, they say, is “due to illness.”

Refunds will automatically be processes at original point of purchase.

Bryan’s “Country On” tour began in Syracuse, New York on June 15

