MLT brings Grease back to the big stage

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Grease made its return to the stage for the last time this summer.

Many packed the auditorium at Meridian Little Theatre to see Front and Center’s rendition of the Fifty-two year old play.

Front and center is a nonprofit organization for kids ages 13-19, that pulls together some of the community’s best talent every year.

The group took the stage to perform some of Grease’s most beloved songs and combined elements from both the original stage play and movie for an all around fun and memorable production.

“So we’ve got about 33 teenagers and they’re from all over many different schools, from Kemper County to Lauderdale County to Lamar and home school. And they just represent everywhere. It’s a great place for them to come and meet kids they would probably never, really come across in other places and they get to bond over to six weeks. But on this production it’s great, but we, you know, we started front and center about three years ago. We did back to the 80s and then we did into the woods last summer and now Greece is this summer’s production and it’s sold really, really well. We’re really excited about it and we just thank everybody who bought a ticket to come see it to help support us.” said artistic director Tiffany McGehee.

McGehee added how important these productions are to the kids saying, “This is a hobby like many kids who do a sport, or cheer, or musical instrument. They pour just as much energy into doing these productions as they do anything. And I often wear a t-shirt... that says theatre is my sport, to try and have that attitude and intention behind what we’re doing.”

The Meridian Little Theater is always looking for volunteers and invites you to get involved or audition for a show by checking the website at meridianlittletheatre.com.

