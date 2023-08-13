Ridgeland Police investigating shooting inside Northpark Mall

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating a shooting inside the Northpark Mall that left one person injured.

Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers says the incident happened in the food court on Saturday afternoon.

A witness tells 3 On Your Side that a fight broke out in the food court, which led to gunshots ringing out.

Chief Myers says the people involved in the shooting are from the Yazoo City area. According to the chief, law enforcement from that area is assisting Ridgeland PD with locating witnesses and other parties involved.

The chief says the person who was injured is expected to make a full recovery. If you have any additional information, please contact (601) 355-TIPS or (601) 856-2121.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning
Child drowns in Lauderdale County Saturday
The legacy of the Red Hot Truck Stop
The legacy of the Red Hot Truck Stop
Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp said a body was found Friday on County Road 616 in a wooded area.
Body found in Clarke County
Moss Point home receives tornado damage
White House approves individual assistance for Jackson, Jasper counties
‘Rankin County 6′ expected to plead guilty to state charges Monday after AG follows feds’ lead

Latest News

Luke Bryan concert at Brandon Amphitheater canceled
According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was found unconscious underneath the passenger...
Elderly woman dies after being crushed under her own car, deputies say
A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii...
Governor says death toll from Hawaii wildfires stands at 89; warns fatalities ‘will continue to rise’
Two individuals shot in Tuscaloosa, investigation underway