Two individuals shot in Tuscaloosa, investigation underway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials from Tuscaloosa PD and the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the Hodo Haven Apartments Saturday night on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found two adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. At this time, one of the victims is in critical condition and the other victim has non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

