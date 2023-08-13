Weather Alert Day: Blistering heat continues to plague our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone I hope you are finding ways to stay cool because it is scorching outside as temperatures stay in the low 100s and upper 90s across all of east Mississippi and west Alabama.

Feel like temperatures are even worse as dew points stay in the mid-70s and temperatures are in the upper 90s have our feel like temperatures are in the range of 110 degrees to 120 degrees. This heat will continue for our day today as well as push into our day tomorrow.

Heat stroke is imminent in these conditions especially if you aren’t taking the proper precautions so please stay updated and take care of yourselves in the sun today and tomorrow.

With this dangerous heat and the lack of rain this month we are adding caution with open burns as wildfire conditions are favorable with how hot and dry it has been.

I promise we will cool off a bit as a dry frontal boundary will push in cooling us off by Tuesday. With that, we could see some scattered storms but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will drop into the low 90s and upper 80s so it will be a nice cool-off compared to what we have been dealing with.

Tracking the Tropics:

The Atlantic is showing activity once again as there is a low chance of development off of the coast of Africa. It remains very low over the next 7 days but we will be keeping you updated as we continue throughout our week. Hurricane Dora’s winds caused a ferocious firestorm on the Island of Maui in Hawaii as they suffered dangerous fires which claimed the lives of at least 93 people. Dora also crossed the international dateline becoming only the second storm on record to retain hurricane strength across the Eastern, Central, and Western Pacific basins, and is now Typhoon Dora.

