‘Abuse of power will not be tolerated’: Lynn Fitch, Bryan Bailey react to guilty pleas of ‘Rankin County 6′

‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges of beating, torturing two Black men
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges of beating, torturing two Black men(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey have issued statements in response to Monday’s guilty pleas of all six former Rankin County deputies convicted of beating and torturing two Black men.

One by one Monday inside Rankin County Circuit Court, each man appeared before a judge and plead guilty to several charges including aggravated assault, home invasion, obstruction of justice/hindering prosecution in the first degree, and conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice.

The incident the men were involved in took place on January 24, 2023, in Braxton, Mississippi.

Fitch issued the following statement to the media.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey also issued the following statement in regard to Monday’s guilty pleas.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindall also released a statement in reference to the former officers’ actions on January 24.

