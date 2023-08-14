‘Abuse of power will not be tolerated’: Lynn Fitch, Bryan Bailey react to guilty pleas of ‘Rankin County 6′

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey have issued statements in response to Monday’s guilty pleas of all six former Rankin County deputies convicted of beating and torturing two Black men.

One by one Monday inside Rankin County Circuit Court, each man appeared before a judge and plead guilty to several charges including aggravated assault, home invasion, obstruction of justice/hindering prosecution in the first degree, and conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice.

The incident the men were involved in took place on January 24, 2023, in Braxton, Mississippi.

Fitch issued the following statement to the media.

“Today, a strong message has been sent: abuse of power will not be tolerated in Mississippi. I am grateful for the collaboration and cooperation of our state and federal counterparts who helped us deliver justice for the two victims of this brutal attack,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “The six officers who committed these heinous acts caused more than physical harm, they severed the vital trust with the people they pledged to protect. However, these six officers are the exception, not the rule. Every day men and women in uniform put their lives on the line to protect Mississippians. It is my hope that we can now help these victims begin to heal and restore confidence in the criminal justice system.”

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey also issued the following statement in regard to Monday’s guilty pleas.

We hope that today’s guilty pleas bring some sense of justice to the two victims in this case. In one of our first public statements, we said “If any deputy or suspect involved in this incident is found to have broken the law, he will be held accountable in accordance with the law.” I believe today’s guilty pleas show the community that our system of checks and balances is effective. An unbiased and impartial investigation into these former officers uncovered their criminal actions. We thank the men and women of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Department of Justice for their time, energy, and effort devoted to this case. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office continues to evaluate and modify its policies, procedures, and training for all sheriff’s office employees. We have asked for assistance from outside agencies and contracted with outside firms to evaluate us, make recommendations, and conduct training. These actions are taken to prevent anything like January’s tragedy from ever happening again.”

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindall also released a statement in reference to the former officers’ actions on January 24.

“The horrific acts committed by these six individuals are utterly disheartening. Their actions have placed a dark cloud on law enforcement everywhere. As stewards of the public trust, we have the responsibility of holding these individuals accountable and not just relying on our federal counterparts to handle the entirety of the investigation. With the passage of Senate Bill 2543 in the 2022 legislative session, critical incidents like this are now investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, then prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office. This process will continue to foster a culture of accountability and help restore the public’s confidence in the justice system. We will continue to do all we can to ensure the public that Mississippi is a safe place for all to live, work, and raise a family. We will hold bad actors accountable, and justice will be served.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.