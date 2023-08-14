Alabama man dies in crash near Demopolis

ISP seeking witnesses to fatal car crash in Twin Falls County
A two-vehicle crash on Highway 80 Saturday, 5 miles east of Demopolis, claimed the life of a Winfield, Ala., man.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A two-vehicle crash on Highway 80 Saturday, 5 miles east of Demopolis, claimed the life of a Winfield, Ala., man.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said James S. Lynn, 66, died when the 2017 Toyota Camry that he was driving was struck by a 2020 Dodge Charger about 1:50 p.m.

The other driver, Jasmiene R. Scott, 23, of Demopolis, and a 3-year-old passenger, were injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment. Cheryl T. Lynn, 63, of Winfield, a passenger in the Toyota, was also injured and transported to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa.

ALEA said no other information is available and the Highway Patrol Division is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan concert at Brandon Amphitheater canceled
Deer hunters discover human remains in Mississippi county
Drowning
Child drowns in Lauderdale County Saturday
The legacy of the Red Hot Truck Stop
The legacy of the Red Hot Truck Stop
Body found on North Hills St.

Latest News

Antwone Stowe (left) and Kejuan Arrington (right)
2 charged with attempted murder after shooting in Tuscaloosa
Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of...
The MAX set to host “One Mississippi”
Alabama was forced to draw new district lines after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld an earlier...
Federal judges review Alabama’s new congressional map, lack of 2nd majority-Black district
The national average is $3.85 a gallon.
Gas prices climb to highest national average in 10 months