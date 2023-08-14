Alabama man dies in crash near Demopolis

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A two-vehicle crash on Highway 80 Saturday, 5 miles east of Demopolis, claimed the life of a Winfield, Ala., man.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said James S. Lynn, 66, died when the 2017 Toyota Camry that he was driving was struck by a 2020 Dodge Charger about 1:50 p.m.

The other driver, Jasmiene R. Scott, 23, of Demopolis, and a 3-year-old passenger, were injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment. Cheryl T. Lynn, 63, of Winfield, a passenger in the Toyota, was also injured and transported to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa.

ALEA said no other information is available and the Highway Patrol Division is investigating.

