‘American Idol’ auditions are coming to Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ‘American Idol’ will host “Idol Across America” for its fourth year in a row.

Auditions for Mississippi and Alabama will take place on Wednesday, August 16.

The live virtual auditions are through Zoom.

All who sign up to audition will get a chance to show their talent.

News 11 spoke with Senior Producer, Brian Robinson about the benefit of hosting auditions virtually.

“We found that it was just a great way to kind of get a glimpse into people’s lives. Like I said, sometimes they’re in their bedroom and they’re in their living room and you might find out a little bit more about them, maybe their favorite sports team, maybe the type of music they like, maybe who they live at the house with. So, it’s a really cool way to take the audition right to them rather than asking them to come out to one of our events. We’re coming to them right in their homes,” said Robinson.

To sign up to audition visit americanidol.com/auditions.

Robinson has worked for American Idol since 2003. He had a lot to say about the audition process, what it’s like to be a producer, and relationships formed on and off set.

